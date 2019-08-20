3.72-carat yellow diamond found at Arkansas State Park

A 3.72-carat diamond was discovered at Arkansas State Park.

Miranda Hollingshead, 27, of Texas discovered the diamond during her first trip to the park.

Hollingshead said she was in town visiting siblings and they wanted to do something fun, so they visited the park.

An hour into their search, she found the yellow diamond.

Park officials said recent rainfall in the area likely assisted in the diamond being uncovered.

The 3.72-carat yellow diamond is the biggest one discovered this year, topping the 2.12-carat brown diamond discovered last month.