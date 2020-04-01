3rd COVID-19-related death reported in Dane Co.

Public Health Madison Dane County has confirmed a third person in the county has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The agency reported the patients death Wednesday afternoon. No information about the individual was released.

According to PHMDC, of the three people who died, two of them were women and one was a man. All of them were over 65 years old.

In its latest update, health officials say 224 people in Dane Co. have tested positive for coronavirus.

Added to the number of deaths in Wisconsin reported earlier in the day by the Dept. of Health Services, this latest Dane Co. case would bring the total number to 25.