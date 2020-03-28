3rd NYPD member dies of coronavirus after hundreds of officers test positive

The New York City Police Department has lost its first detective to the coroanvirus - becoming the third NYPD death due to the virus.

Detective Cedric Dickson, a 23-year veteran, was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions, police told CNN.

"May we never forget the sacrifice of those workers who put themselves in harm's way to keep you and your family safe," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, according to CNN.

Two other members of the NYPD have died from coronavirus, which has infected at least 512 NYPD employees.

