3rd deputy at Dane Co. jail tests positive for COVID-19

Another Dane Co. deputy who works at the jail has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning.

He is the fifth deputy assigned to the jail to test positive. Additionally, three inmates have contracted the virus, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy’s name was not released, however, the Sheriff’s Office noted the 27-year-old hadn’t worked at the jail since April 2 and is in isolation now, recovering at home. The other four deputies are recuperating at their homes as well.

The third inmate to test positive at the facility had been put into isolation in a segregation cell, but has now been released. Of the other two inmates to contract COVID-19, one was released, while the other has since recovered and remains in jail.

