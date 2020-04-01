4 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Madison Fire Dept.

The Madison Fire Department confirms four of people in the department have tested positive for COVID-19.

MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told NBC15 News they have not determined if the individuals were infected while on the job or at another time. She pointed out that four cases are out of an entire staff of more than 400 with the Fire Department.

She did not say how long ago they had tested positive.

More than 220 people in Dane County have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard provided by Public Health Madison & Dane County.

