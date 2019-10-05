4 displaced after car crashes into residence

Four people were displaced after a vehicle crashed into their residence early Saturday morning in Beloit.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a residence on the 1100 block of Woodward Avenue at 1:25 a.m., according to the Beloit Police Department.

The man was still inside the vehicle when the Beloit Police Department and the Beloit Fire Department arrived to the scene.

The man driving the vehicle was arrested for his first OWI and reckless driving, according to the department. No resident was injured and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.