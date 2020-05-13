4 injured after SUV strikes Madison Metro bus

4 people were injured after an intoxicated driver in an SUV struck a Madison Metro bus.

According to Madison Police, the SUV failed to stop for a red signal at Odana Road and Gammon Road. The SUV struck with enough force to cause the bus to leave the roadway and hit a retaining wall.

The Metro bus driver was treated for minor injuries. The only passenger on the bus was not injured. The driver of the SUV and its three passengers were all taken to hospitals for minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was processed for operating while intoxicated and cited for several traffic violations.