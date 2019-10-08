4 more businesses set to open at Garver Feed Mill in November

A celebration and open house in November will be taking place at the Garver Feed Mill, and the event coincides with the opening of four additional businesses at the facility.

The historic Garver Feed Mill was refurbished and saw its first tenants in Summer 2019. The building on Fair Oaks Avenue has been around since 1906. It was once dedicated to animal feed, and will be home to eleven locally-owned and operated businesses.

“The opening of historic Garver Feed Mill is a milestone for our city, our residents and visitors. This venture brings together an exciting blend of old and new – architecture and business concepts. We look forward to promoting this new and interesting attraction,” said Deb Archer, President and CEO of Destination Madison.

An open house will be held on Nov. 1 from 3 to 10 p.m. The event coincides with the opening of Surya Cafe, Kosa Wellness Spa and Retreat, Perennial Yoga, and Ledger Coffee Roasters. The second day of the open house will feature guest speakers and a story gathering station to allow visitors to share their Garver Feed Mill memories.

