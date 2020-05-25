Four-star tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst gestures to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Wisconsin won 37-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Updated: Mon 6:17 PM, May 25, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Wisconsin football's future roster continues to gain momentum as Jack Pugh committed to the Badgers on Sunday, becoming the fourth four-start commit for their 2021 class.

The 6'5", 235 pound tight end out of out of Hilliard, Ohio orally committed to Wisconsin while holding offers from 18 other division-one programs, including Minnesota, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Indiana and Iowa State.

With the commitment of Pugh, Wisconsin's 2021 class now climbs to a No. 17 national ranking according to 247sports.

Pugh joins offensive tackles JP Benschawel (Grafton, WI) and Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, MN) and safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, WI) as four-star commits for 2021.

 