Four-star tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin football's future roster continues to gain momentum as Jack Pugh committed to the Badgers on Sunday, becoming the fourth four-start commit for their 2021 class.

The 6'5", 235 pound tight end out of out of Hilliard, Ohio orally committed to Wisconsin while holding offers from 18 other division-one programs, including Minnesota, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Indiana and Iowa State.

#Badgers get their fourth four-star commit for the 2021 recruiting class with Jack Pugh out of Hilliard, Ohio.



With the commitment of Pugh, Wisconsin's 2021 class now climbs to a No. 17 national ranking according to 247sports.

Pugh joins offensive tackles JP Benschawel (Grafton, WI) and Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, MN) and safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, WI) as four-star commits for 2021.