4 suffer life threatening injuries in detached trailer crash

Four people suffered life threatening injuries in a crash in Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

A trailer being towed by a 2012 Honda Pilot detached and was struck by a 2016 Chevy Silverado on on County Highway A near Jungle Road around noon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The truck then went in a ditch and rolled multiple times. Four people were in the truck at the time and all sustained life threatening injuries.

Three of the passengers were taken by MedFlight. An extra landing zone was set up at Tomah High School to accommodate the extra helicopter, according to the department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County Highway Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, Gundersen MedLink and Sprit Air as well as ambulance services from Camp Douglas, Mauston, Tomah and Wilton.