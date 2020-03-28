4-year-old Alabama girl located safe after missing for 48 hrs

A four-year-old girl reported missing in Lee County in Alabama this week has been located and is safe.

Evelyn Vadie Sides was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after she went walking with her dog. She was reportedly last seen in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed Friday afternoon that Evelyn and her dog have been located and are now with Evelyn’s mother.

Crews from more than a dozen jurisdictions searched for Evelyn in Loachapoka as well as the acres of woods along Lee Road 65 and Lee Road 66.

