Police: 4yo calls for help from a car after mother passes out in driver's seat

A four-year-old was found calling for help from the back seat of a vehicle as the child's mother sat slumped over, and unresponsive, behind the wheel, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

In a release, the department said Kandace J. Suchomel was arrested Monday on multiple drug counts after officers allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in her vehicle. She was also booked on counts of child neglect and OWI with a passenger under 16 in the vehicle.

Investigators say officers were called to the 4600 block of Crescent Road around 7:30 p.m. after being alerted to the child calling for help and a woman passed out in the driver's seat.

They explained a witness first heard the child trying to get anyone's attention, then found Suchomel unresponsive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.