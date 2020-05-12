4,000 gallons of milk donated to Second Harvest Foodbank

Food banks across the U.S continue to see unprecedented demand amid the pandemic. Pick 'n Save and Kemps are stepping in with a huge donation to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, 20 pallets of milk, which is about 4,000 gallons were delivered to Second Harvest. The donation is part of the Great American Milk Drive campaign.

Jim Hyland of Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. says milk is one of the most needed things in food banks and food pantries, yet one of the least donated. “I think this will be very helpful. Food banks are probably in their toughest situation in modern history with the pandemic," he said.

Second Harvest says this was much needed as overall food donations are down. With more than 200 affiliates across the country, Feeding America, projects a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months.

