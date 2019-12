A 43-year-old Madison man is behind bars after he was arrested for second degree sexual assault of a teen, according to Madison police.

MPD Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said Alamin B. Yussuf was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday after SWAT served a warrant on his 5000 block of Charon Lane.

DeSpain said Yussuf's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Victim’s Unit and the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.