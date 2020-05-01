460 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; over 100 more than previous high

For the second day in a row, the state of Wisconsin reported the largest day-to-day increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

New numbers from the Department of Health Services show 460 more cases were reported Friday, more than 100 more than the 334 recorded Monday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 7,314, according to DHS’ daily tracker. With 3,172 tests coming back negative, the percent-positive rate came in at 12.7 percent, the highest percentage in at least two weeks.

Of the confirmed cases, 1,544 people – or 22 percent – have been hospitalized.

Eleven more deaths were reported, bringing the total number people who have died from compliations related to the coronavirus to 327, DHS numbers show.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,175 / 5

Columbia: 28 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 430 / 23

Dodge: 36 / 1

Grant: 41 / 6

Green: 13 / 0

Green Lake: 3 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 46 / 0

Juneau: 17 / 1

Lafayette: 6 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,044 / 186

Richland: 12 / 2

Rock: 222 / 6

Sauk: 58 / 3

Waukesha: 350 / 20