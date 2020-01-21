49ers’ Katie Sowers to become first woman to coach in Super Bowl

Katie Sowers will make history as the first openly gay and female assistant coach in the NFL as she heads to the Super Bowl.

Sowers is the San Francisco 49ers’s offensive assistant coach, and so was there last Sunday when the Packers fell to the 49ers. Now the 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

NBC News reports that Sowers is the second woman to coach in the NFL. She kicked off his athletic career playing in the Women’s Football Alliance, for West Michigan Mayhem and then the Kansas City Titans.

Sowers became the first gay coach to come out in the NFL, when she came out right before the 2017 season began.

