49ers' Richard Sherman donates $7K to erase school lunch debt

49ers' Richard Sherman has donated $7,491 to cover students' lunch debt at Cabrillo Middle School, a public school in Santa Clara, California, CNN reported on Sunday.

School principal Stan Garber was first to break the news, who posted a photo of him and Sherman posing together. Garber said Sherman gave him a personal check to cover the debt.

"Richard's gesture created such good will for the 49ers that they went on to sack Aaron Roger's (sic) and the Green Bay Packers the next day on national tv by a score of 37-8," Garber wrote. "Go 49ers, Go Richard Sherman."

Sherman's foundation, "Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Foundation," also followed up with a letter, CNN affiliate KPIX reports.

"We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis," the letter read, according to KPIX. "The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle."