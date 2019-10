Organizers say the goal this year is to raise $100,000 dollars to support the Pat Wilson Caregiver Respite Grant.

This fund supports the selfless unpaid caregivers that ease the burden during a difficult time.

The event will be on Thursday, October 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and includes beer tasting from Wisconsin Distributors, live music, and raffle ticket items.

To purchase tickets, click here