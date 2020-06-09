4th conviction announced after WI ramps up testing of backlogged sexual assault kits

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has announced the fourth conviction to result from the testing of backlogged sexual assault kits in the state.

Jason A. Smith was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday after he was found guilty of two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Smith committed the crimes in July of 2000.

“Today’s sentencing—and justice in this case—wouldn’t have happened without the testing of a backlogged sexual assault kit,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul in a release. “This case shows how important it is for all sexual assault kits to be sent to the state crime labs.”

Prosecutors reportedly asked the judge to impose the maximum sentenced, which the judge agreed to.

Smith is now set to serve 25 years initial confinement followed by 10 years extended supervision on each of the counts, to run concurrently. The sentence will run consecutive to Smith’s other sentences for other sexual assault convictions, according to the DOJ.

Since gaining office, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers have advocated for more DNA analysts at the Wisconsin Department of Justice to help end a massive testing backlog for sexual assault cases.