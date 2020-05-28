5 dogs, parrot die in Beaver Dam house fire

Five dogs and a parrot died Thursday morning after being trapped inside a burning Beaver Dam home as it burned, according to the local fire department.

Firefighters responded around 9:45 a.m. to the home, in the 100 block of Gould Street, after the homeowner spotted the fire upon returning to his house, Fire Chief Alan Mannel explained. He added that no one was in the home when the fire started.

As they pulled up to the home, fire crews reported seeing smoke coming from the second floor and the homeowner told them there were several dogs, a cat, and a parrot still inside.

After containing the fire to a second-story bedroom and getting it put out, firefighters located the deceased pets in another bedroom, Mannel added. They were able to save three other dogs.

One cat managed to escape from firefighters and was seen later by the homeowner, but two more cats have not been found.

No one was hurt in the fire, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, Mannel said.