5 found dead at home in Milwaukee

Five people were found dead in a Milwaukee home Monday morning after police received a call from an individual who told them that his family was dead, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, officers responded around 10:30 am. to the 2800 block of N. 12th Street where they found the victims, who were between the ages of 14 and 41. He did not say how they died.

Morales the person who made the call is in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

The name of the suspect and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.

"Understand this is a very tragic event. Our prayers go out to the families," Morales said.

