5 hospitalized after 3 vehicle crash in Magnolia

Five people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in the Township of Magnolia.

On Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Police Department responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at the intersection of N. STH 213 & W. CTH A in the Town of Magnolia around 1 p.m.

The initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bradley Butler of Monroe was traveling eastbound on W. CTH A when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Butler entered the intersection and struck a southbound truck driven by 26-year-old Olivia McCarthy of Footville, and a northbound car driven by 59-year-old Michael Hurley of Evansville. All three vehicles sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash.

Hurley didn’t claim injury on scene initially but was taken to Mercy Hospital for a precautionary evaluation. McCarthy and her passenger 25-year-old William Haggerty had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 6 month-old girl in their vehicle was properly restrained in a child safety seat but was transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluation. Butler also had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life and was transported to Mercy Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Butler will be cited for Inattentive Driving and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Causing Bodily Harm.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction and Drone Teams also responded to reconstruct the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Rock County Highway Department used barricades to detour traffic as the intersection was closed over 3 hours during the investigation.