Kobe Bryant among 5 killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant is among the five dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reports Bryant was headed to a travel basketball game with his daughter, Gianna. According to Wojnarowski, another player and parent were also on board.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

A report came in at approximately 10 a.m. of a downed aircraft hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street. Deputies have been on scene since, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Flames have been extinguished and residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

