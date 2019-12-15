UPDATE: Scene clear after crash in Columbus

Five people hurt, including two children, after a crash Sunday afternoon.

A call came in at about 12:40 p.m. for the crash on Highway 73 and V. A vehicle with one person t-bone crashed into another vehicle carrying a family of four.

Officials found the family inside a severely damaged car on the side of the road. The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle via the Jaws of Life, and transported to UW Hospital via Lifestar.

The passenger of that vehicle is in critical condition. The three other people, including the children, are expected to be okay.

Another vehicle was found about 50 feet from the road in the woods. A Madison women was found inside. She was taken to Prairie Ride Hospital for their injuries and is expected to be alright.

Officials say speed and distracted driving were likely a factor in the crash, and that the family may have ran a stop sign.

The road was closed for about four hours. It re-opened after about 5:00 Sunday night.

