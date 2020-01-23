5 teens arrested after Beltline chase, 'numerous' stolen credit cards found

Five teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit that wound through several Dane Co. cities before the suspects abandoned the vehicle on the Beltline.

Three of them, Ashanti Freeman, Toneice Horne, and Reginald Sexton, were booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts, while the other two teens, ages 15 and 16, were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

According to the Monona Police Department,all five of them were piled into a GMC Acadia as it raced away from a Dane Co. deputy around 1 p.m. along the Beltline. Town of Madison officers laid stop sticks along the road, near Rimrock Rd., that punctured its tires, but the suspects kept going.

Monona Police say its officers joined the pursuit near South Towne/West Broadway and followed the SUV until it stopped near Monona Drive.

The occupants jump out of the vehicle and ran across the highway toward the shopping center at Monona and Broadway. Officers were able to track all of them down and took them into custody, the agency explained.

A search of the GMC, which was then returned to its owner, found a cache of stolen credit cards and other personal items, police noted.

Ashanti Freeman, 17 years old, driver, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent – Driver, Felony Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Felony Bail Jumping, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, and several active warrants. Transported to the Dane County Jail.

Reginald Sexton, 18 years old, passenger, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent – Passenger and Resisting Arrest. Transported to the Dane County Jail.

Toniece Horne, 17 years old, passenger. Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent – Passenger and Resisting Arrest. Transported to the Dane County Jail.

A 16 year old juvenile, passenger. Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent – Passenger, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana. Subject also had seven (7) active arrest warrants. Transported to the Juvenile Reception Center.

A 15 year old juvenile, passenger. Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent – Passenger, Resisting Arrest and several active arrest warrants. Transported to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).