5 teens arrested after homeowner chases them from stolen vehicle

Madison police said a homeowner chased five teens after they crashed a stolen vehicle, helping officers locate and arrest them.

According to police, a man heard a crash near his Piedmont Road home on Friday afternoon, so he went out to investigate. He saw five teens inside an SUV that had collided with a curb, flattening a tire.

Police said the witness went to ask the teens if they were okay. Instead of answering, they took off running. The witness realized they were likely fleeing from a stolen vehicle, so he attempted to chase after them. The man returned home after three of the teens came back at him, swinging their fists.

The witness then got in his car, and followed the teens while calling police. MPD said he provided responding officers with the last known direction of travel, and thanks to help from another witness, officers were able to find the teens hiding inside a culvert near Canterbury Road.

Police said several of the arrested teens called out the name of a street gang, which is connected to many area stolen car cases.

One teen had a key fob belonging to another stolen SUV. That SUV was taken from the parking lot of Vitense Golfland on Oct. 7, and recovered damaged on Waltham Road on the 11th.

The SUV the teens had run from on Friday was stolen out of Dodgeville.

The teens -- all males from 13 to 16 years old -- were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.