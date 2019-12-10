5-year-old Alabama boy was shot and killed when his family got into a fight

Tragedy struck an Alabama family when a fight between family members escalated into to a five-year-old boy being shot and killed last weekend, CNN reports.

It started when two family members pulled out weapons and opened fire on each other last Saturday. That’s when Tanarius Moore, 5, was struck, according to Birmingham police.

Moore suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was transported to a hospital where he later died, according to CNN.

Police say one suspect in the shooting is in custody, and another is still at large.

Moore was a linebacker and running back for the Huffman Hurricanes, a football team in Birmingham. He was known as TJ, and was the “best player on our defense,” his coach says, according to CNN.

Moore’s team plans to retire his jersey number in his memory.

