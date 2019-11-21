5-year-old Wisconsin girl designs her own waterslide with help from Noah's Ark

A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl has designed her own waterslide after visiting Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells.

Hannah “had the time of her life! She was so excited by her experience that when she got home, with crayons, Hannah designed her own waterslide,” according to a release Thursday.

Hannah’s father, Jason, tweeted about it, and soon after Noah’s Ark said they would help make Hannah’s dream a reality.

On Nov. 21, the waterpark presented a model of the waterslide to Hannah, just one week before her birthday.

