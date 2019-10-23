5-year-old finds handgun outside elementary school

A five-year-old student found a handgun outside a school on Tuesday evening.

The student found the gun in the grass outside of Leopold Elementary School 2602 Post. Rd. at 5:45 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

A school employee happened to be in the area for a meeting and immediately took control of the firearm. It had no ammunition in the cylinder, and an investigation into who tossed it, or left it on school property is underway, according to the department.