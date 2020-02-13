5-year-old rescues sister from burning house, goes back in to save family dog

A 5-year-old boy is being named a honorary firefighter after he helped save his family when their home went up in flames.

Noah and eight of his family members were sound asleep in their home in Bartow County, Georgia when he woke up to smoke and flames last weekend.

Instead of panicking, Noah first got out of bed, grabbed his sister and got out of the house through the window.

And then Noah went back into the burning home and saved the family dog.

Noah finally went to his uncle's house next door for help, and together they alerted the rest of the family. Everyone made it out safety, CNN reports.