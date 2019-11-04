American Girl Holiday Collector dolls covered Swarovski Crystals to make debut

Three American Girl Holiday Collector dolls made with thousands of Swarovski crystals will be available for purchase. The cost of the dolls is $5,000.

The three dolls will be unveiled Friday, Nov. 8 at its flagship stores in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Each doll took more than 40 hours to hand embellish more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads.

The holiday windows feature an American Girl-inspired winter wonderland with 350 Swarovski crystal strands across the three retail locations. In New York, an additional 130lbs of Swarovski crystal star dust will be used in the space. Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara will serve as VIP host for the New York unveiling.

“American Girl has always been the ultimate place to celebrate the holidays,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “This year, we’re taking the anticipation to a whole new level featuring a first-ever collaboration with Swarovski. We can’t wait to light up the city together with our dazzling holiday window displays, and inside the store we’ll wow fans with our limited-edition collector dolls.”

“We are very proud to partner with American Girl for the first time in such a multi-dimensional way,” said Michelle Rice, SVP Operations of Swarovski Professional North America. ”From creating bespoke collectible dolls, to adding the Swarovski sparkle to their flagship stores and to the Christmas trees of thousands of homes across America with an exclusive ornament, our goal with this partnership is to make imaginations sparkle and who better to do that with than American Girl.”

The stores in Chicago and Los Angeles will host build-your-own hot chocolate stations and holiday cookie decorating.

While the $5,000 price tag might not be affordable for most families, a decked-out holiday dress is available online for purchase. This one only costs $36. Children can also match their dolls wearing the same dress in sizes 6 through 16.

American Girl is headquartered in Middleton.