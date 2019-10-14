$500,000 bond set for Richland Center woman who admitted to murder

A judge has set a $500,000 cash bond for a Richland Center woman charged with first degree murder.

Amber M. Lundgren, 35, is charged with murdering Christopher Lytle off Levee Road in the Town of Fairfield on Sept. 22.

Lundgren admitted to the crime on Oct. 10 after authorities confronted her with evidence connecting her to the murder.

Lundgren made her initial appearance in Sauk County Court Monday on a first degree intentional homicide charge., according to online court documents.

A preliminary hearing for Lundgren has been scheduled for Oct. 24.

