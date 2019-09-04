$500K grant supporting pediatric cancer research awarded to AmFam Children’s Hospital

Children being treated at the American Family Children's Hospital dipped their hands in paint and made hand prints on a car to honor pediatric cancer research on Wednesday.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a non-profit, presented the hospital with a $500,000 grant to support cancer research. Children and their parents showed up to support, and helped put a personal stamp on a car that will travel across the country to bring awareness to cancer research.

One parent, Phillip Bower, spoke with his son who had been treated at the hospital. He said the money not only supports a great cause, but gives families a break.

"Sometimes pediatric cancer doesn't get the support that some other adult cancers get, so to see dedicated money going to pediatric cancer research is really amazing," he said.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to institutions from across the country pursuing life-saving research for pediatric cancer. With this latest grant, American Family Children's Hospital has received $1.5 million in total from the non-profit since 2006.

