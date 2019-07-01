Developer backs out of Essen Haus block redevelopment

The future of the acclaimed Madison restaurant Essen Haus has been thrown into uncertainty, after the developer who planned to rebuild the property decided to back out.

Ald. Marsha Rummel confirmed to NBC15 that developer Lance McGrath has dropped plans to purchase the Essen Haus, Come Back In and other properties in the 500 block of East Wilson Street Monday.

Rummel tells NBC15 that McGrath had emailed her about the change of plans. NBC15 reached out to both Rummel and McGrath as to why the deal fell through. They have yet to respond.

McGrath had planned to demolish buildings and replace them with a five-story building and parking structure, as NBC15 reported in April. The building would have included 180 apartment units.

The Worm family currently owns most of that block, including the four homes on Blair Street, Essen Haus and Come Back In. The Worms also own Hotel Ruby Marie at the corner of Blair and Wilson streets, but they are not selling that property.

