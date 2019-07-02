Madison's Common Council adopts contract for school resource officers in city schools

The Madison Common Council has adopted a new contract for school resource officers (SROs) in Madison's school district Tuesday night.

An NBC15 crew at the scene reports 15 votes in support, 4 against and 1 abstention.

Under the new three-year contract, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will work with police to pull one of the four SROs from one of the high schools in the future. The contract will begin with four SROs, one in each of the district's four high schools.

The Madison Finance Committee passed the contract in late June, and the Board of Education earlier that month.

As NBC15 has reported extensively in recent months, the issue of school resource officers is controversial in the district.

The contract assigns SROs to four Madison high schools from August 2019 to June 2022.

The contract between the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and the City of Madison says that MMSD can reduce the number of SROs assigned to MMSD from four SROs, one in each high school, to three SROs for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the contract, "MMSD shall notify the City in writing before the removal is to occur. Specifically said notice shall be provided by September 15, 2019, to effectuate a reduction on June 15, 2020 or June 10, 2020 to effectuate a reduction on January 1, 2021."

The contract also says MMSD or the City can cancel the contract effective June 15, 2021, with written notice of termination no later than September 15, 2020.

