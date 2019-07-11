UPDATE: 2 men arrested after robbing 97-year-old woman while giving her fake hug

UPDATE: Madison police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly robbed a 97-year-old woman while giving her a fake hug in Madison Thursday.

Madison police say they learned the identities of the suspects using surveillance footage from Capitol Center Market cameras.

Officers then tracked the two men down to the Madison Public Library on Mifflin Street. There officers were able to arrest one man without incident. The other took off, but officers eventually caught up to the man and arrest him.

Leanaer Johnson, 53, was arrested for theft from person, resisting arrest and a parole violation. Derrick L Moore, 34, was arrested for Party to a crime theft from person, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.

----

Madison police said two men stole from a 97-year-old woman while giving her a hug in downtown Madison Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was exiting the Capitol Center Market on Broom Street around 10 a.m. when the men tried to sell her Starbucks gift cards. The victim declined to purchase the cards, but the suspects asked her if they could giver her a hug.

While she was hugging one of the suspects, authorities said the other one stole her electronic tablet and other items from her handbag.