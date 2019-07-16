Madison comedian going home after America's Got Talent performance

America's Got Talent judges decided that Madison comedian Kevin Schwartz is not moving to the next round of the talent show Tuesday night - even after he wowed judges with his famous dry sense of comedy.

Kevin Schwartz

"I went to the grocery store, the sign said no food or drinks inside. So I went home," cracked Schwartz during the performance.

"I always get deja vus. This one time, I didn't. But the next time when I didn't... woah!" Schwartz joked to a roaring crowd.

Schwartz first performed his routine during the AGT Auditions on June 11th and wowed the judges into passing to the next round.

Schwartz's jokes are witty one-liners which scored him four yes-es from the judges securing him a spot in the show, airing July 16 at 7 p.m. CT.

Last year, Schwartz was in the finals of Madison’s funniest comic and frequently performs his standup at Comedy on State.

We caught up with Schwartz about his newfound fame. To learn more about his personal journey to comedy, head here.

