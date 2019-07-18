Target unveils wheelchair-friendly costumes for kids

Though we are nearly three-months out from Halloween, Target has officially unveiled its newest line of Halloween wheelchair-friendly costumes

Released under the 'Hyde and Eek! Boutique' collection, the retail company calls the new costumes "adaptive wheelchair costumes." There are a total of three costumes available at this time including a princess, unicorn and pirate costume.

According to Target's website, the full princess carriage and pirate ship collection are set to be released on August 22.

Target says the wheelchair covers will fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.

