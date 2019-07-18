Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Madison

Madison police have arrested two men believed to be connected to an attempted homicide on Madison’s far east side.

Joshua T. Dean, 20 of Fitchburg, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Aurora, Illinois on Monday. Marquis M. Maier, 19 of Madison, pictured above, was arrested Thursday.

Authorities have developed probable cause to tentatively charge Dean with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. It is unclear what authorities will charge Maier with.

On July 10, Madison police officers responded to Great Gray Drive at Owl Creek Drive when an anonymous caller reported they heard multiple gun shots in the area, noting a maroon SUV with bullet holes in it.

Within minutes of this call, officers also responded to a local hospital because an individual arrived with multiple gunshots wounds.

Preliminary investigations have determined that both of these calls are related. The investigation is active and ongoing.