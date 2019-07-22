Budget negotiators close on debt, agency spending deal

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi remains optimistic about potential agreements with Washington Republicans on the budget and immigration, though she is skeptical that a White House meeting on immigration on Jan. 9 will produce a breakthrough. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Updated: Mon 10:38 AM, Jul 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Negotiations between the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a critical debt and budget bill are on the cusp of a deal.

That's according to aides on both sides of the talks, who say the tentative deal would restore the government's ability to borrow into the next administration and build upon recent large budget gains for both the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

The agreement on an outline for $1.3 trillion in agency spending would represent a win for lawmakers eager to return Washington to a more predictable path amid political tumult and polarization, defense hawks determined to cement big military increases, and Democrats who oppose spending cuts.

The aides who spoke about the emerging deal did so on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before a deal was final.

