UPDATE: Fitchburg woman found safe after being reported missing

UPDATE: Fitchburg police say a 54-year-old woman earlier reported missing has been found safe.

----

The Fitchburg Police Department asked for the public's help on Wednesday to locate a 54-year-old woman with medical and mental health concerns.

Police say Justine Wendland was last at her apartment on the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to her mother, she has not been taking her medication consistently over the past week.

She does not have access to a vehicle, cell phone or financial accounts.

Wendland was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, black and white sandals, and she also probably has her feet wrapped in bandages.

If you have any information regarding the location of Justine, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300.