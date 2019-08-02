Crews working to pull vehicle out of the Wisconsin River after crash

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to be cautious on Highway 14 on the Wisconsin River Bridge as crews respond to a crash into the Wisconsin River.

A Sauk County dispatcher confirmed an SUV went into the Wisconsin River just before the bridge Friday morning.

Officials say one woman was in the SUV, but she wasn't hurt and the Spring Green Fire Department rescued her by boat.

The SUV is now about three feet deep in the Wisconsin River, and crews are waiting for a wrecker to remove it.

As of 7:30 a.m., there are no road closures, but officials say part of the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 will be closed once a wrecker arrives to the scene.

Officials are investigating the crash, but say inattentive driving was likely a factor and alcohol was not a factor.

This is a developing news story and NBC15 will provide updates as we learn more.