Not a weekend washout, but watch for storms

For many people, the weather doesn't get much better than what was around for the end of the week. Unfortunately, it will not be sticking around into the weekend. Our next weathermaker arrives Saturday in what will be an unsettled stretch of weather over the next 7-10 days.

Look for increasing clouds Saturday morning. While an isolated shower is possible, the widespread shower and storm activity will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday morning. The timing is in our favor with most of the wet weather occurring at night. Lingering showers are still possible during the day Sunday.

This means most weekend plans should go off without a hitch. Just be aware of a possible daytime shower and be ready to head inside if one approaches your area. Rain totals look to be a quarter to half inch along the stateline to as much as an inch across the far north. The good news is that no severe weather is anticipated at this time.

