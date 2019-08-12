Madison named best college town in the country

In celebration of college football's 150th anniversary, Sports Illustrated has named Madison the #1 college town in the country.

From Madison’s picturesque location to its delicious food and beer, Sports Illustrated named Madison the top dog in its 10-city list.

According to SI, Madison beats out places like Austin, Texas and Ann Arbor, Michigan to Boulder, Colorado and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Nestled around Lakes Mendota and Monona, Madison is about as picturesque as it gets, and the Terrace at Memorial Union on campus at the University of Wisconsin might be the most delightful spot in the Midwest—at least four months out of the year. And when it’s too cold to take advantage of the lakes, Madison offers a great food and bar scene—drink Spotted Cow while you’re within the Wisconsin state lines—plus, it’s worthwhile to freeze for a late-season football game here.