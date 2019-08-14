Woman shot, another person detained in downtown Madison

Madison police say a woman has been shot and another person detained in downtown Madison Wednesday.

Dane County Communications tells NBC15 that the area around the 200 block of State Street is back open after being cordoned off for several hours.

Madison police say the woman was getting picked up in an SUV by someone known by her. Once inside, a gun went off and shot her in the torso.

The woman was alert, conscious and taken to the hospital.

Police say they do not know if the shooting was by accident or on purpose.

Madison police say the person detained knew the woman who was shot.

Madison police say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The call of a shots fired came in at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday.

NBC15 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as they come.