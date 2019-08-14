Evacuation called after man brings old artillery shells to dispatch center

A State Patrol dispatch center was evacuated after a man brought old, unused military shells to a State Patrol dispatch center near the Badger Army Ammunition in Sauk County Wednesday.

Siren on police car flashing, close-up

State Patrol says a man was trying to dispose of the explosives at the center.

The dispatch center was evacuated for about 15 minutes, and a bomb squad was later called in and hauled the explosives away to a safe location.

The explosives never detonated and no one was hurt.

Authorities say if you find any explosives on your property, leave it alone – leave the area – and call 911. Do not handle the explosives in any way.

