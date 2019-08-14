Rock Co. board approves plan to change Birth to 3 Program vendor

The Rock County Human Services Board has unanimously approved a plan to change providers for the Birth to 3 Program Wednesday evening.

It's a federally mandated program in every county that helps provide services for children with developmental delays and disabilities.

CESA 2 is the current provider for the Birth to 3 Program in Rock County. Now with the plans approval, United will provide for the program.

County officials say they are looking to change providers in part because of a contract dispute with CESA, which has been operating in the county and providing services for 39 years.

Birth to 3 Program provides therapists for families with children with developmental delays.

The program will exist in the county no matter what vendor oversees it, and the county says those who work for CESA can apply to work for the new vendor, United.

