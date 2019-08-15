Human remains found in landscaping material outside Columbia Co. home

Authorities announced Thursday they believe the remains found earlier this month outside a Columbia County home belong to a human.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a homeowner called them to a home in Harmony Grove Aug. 4.

Authorities say what appears to be a human bone fragment was discovered within landscaping material.

The Sheriff's Office says the body of a homicide victim, Beth Kutz, has still not been found, but they did not say whether or not the remains found belong to her.

A K-9 from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office sniffed the rest of the property and a a nearby construction site, but found no more human remains.

Authorities say that they are not releasing the specific location and a description of the remains, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Authorities ask if you have any information relating to this investigation to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, State Crime Laboratory, Odontology, and Anthropology to learn more about this finding.