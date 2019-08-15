Beaver Dam woman pleads guilty in connection to drug overdose death

A woman from Beaver Dam has pled guilty in her friend's drug overdose death Thursday.

According to Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Jackie Meyer says she supplied the drugs that caused the overdose of Karen Sadowski.

Meyer also pled guilty to Operating While Impaired with a child in her vehicle.

A sentencing hearing has been set for November 1st.

On Aug. 27th, 2016, Jackie Meyer invited her friend over to her residence so that Meyer would be able to use Sadowski’s vehicle to go to Madison to buy drugs.

Text messages between them show they planned to go to Madison to buy cocaine and heroin.

Meyer drove to Madison, with her young children and Sadowski in the vehicle, and purchased the drugs.

Sadowski took the drugs when they got back and went to lie down when she stated that she was not feeling well.

A few hours later, Meyer and her fiancée checked on Sadowski and found her unresponsive, so Meyer fled the residence.

Meyer’s fiancée stated that Meyer had not been at the residence for over a week.

The next spring, Meyer was stopped for speeding and the officer noticed signs of impairment.

Meyer says she couldn't remember the names and birth dates of her two children that were in the back seat of the car.

Meyer admitted to using heroin that day and that she was currently on probation for a possession with intent.

The officers located two syringes in the vehicle with a black substance consistent with heroin.

Assistant District Attorney Gib Thompson decided the District Attorney’s Office can recommend seven years of prison for the Homicide followed by ten years of supervision.

District Attorney Klomberg stated, “This is the third conviction for homicide this year related to a drug overdose, and we have another such case in active prosecution. Several more overdoses are under review for charges. These cases represent only a small fraction of the dozens of overdoses occurring in Dodge County each year. The damage that has been done to our communities and our families is immeasurable.”