Madison parks division curious about community's vision for an improved Law Park

The City of Madison Parks Division wants to hear how you imagine a better Law Park.

Starting Thursday night, the city will host four community workshops called "A Madison Lake Front For All." Ideas from area residents, park users and project stakeholders will be considered by the City and the consultant team.

The park, which stretches 4.7 acres and sits three blocks from the Capitol Square, has previously seen multiple plans for improvement since it was established in 1943. None of those plans, however, have been implemented.

Now, the city may attempt to solve how the park is separated from the greater downtown area by a six-lane highway and railroad corridor. The city also says access points to the park are limited to the far east and west ends.

Community workshops will last until October. Here are when and where you can attend.

Thursday, August 15, 6:00-7:30 PM, Workshop at the Atrium on Park Street, 2300 S. Park St.

Wednesday, August 21, 6:00-7:30 PM, Workshop at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

Wednesday, September 18, 6:00-7:30 PM, Workshop at Madison Central Public Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Tuesday, October 1, 6:00-7:30 PM, Open House at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, 501 East Badger Rd.

Community members with any ideas or suggestions are also encouraged to take the survey or send an email to LawPark@cityofmadison.com

